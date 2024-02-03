Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $106.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.31.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

