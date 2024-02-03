DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Allan C. Thygesen Sells 7,680 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after acquiring an additional 482,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in DocuSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,219,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,217,000 after acquiring an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

