dotdigital Group’s (DOTD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on the stock.

dotdigital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON DOTD opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 68.10 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 117 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £299.24 million, a PE ratio of 2,440.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.57.

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

