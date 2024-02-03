DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE DSL opened at $12.66 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

