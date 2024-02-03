DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 316,482 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 134,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

