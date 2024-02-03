DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DLY stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $187,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

