DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of DLY stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
