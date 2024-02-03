Dover (NYSE:DOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Dover updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.950-9.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.95-$9.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $158.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

