Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Dover stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.19.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after buying an additional 226,646 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

