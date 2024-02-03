Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,085 shares during the period. Dril-Quip makes up 1.5% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 2.55% of Dril-Quip worth $26,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 790.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 271,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,154. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DRQ

Insider Activity at Dril-Quip

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip Profile

(Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.