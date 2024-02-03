DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

