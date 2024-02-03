Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 93 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $122.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.