Eagle Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.