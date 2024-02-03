Eagle Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSV opened at $76.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
