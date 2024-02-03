Eagle Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $168.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.03. The company has a market capitalization of $303.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $172.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

