Eagle Strategies LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,224.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,092.88 and a 200-day moving average of $952.14. The company has a market cap of $573.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.10 and a 52 week high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

