Eagle Strategies LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

