Eagle Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $256.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

