Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.7 %
Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $91.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
