Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Trimmed by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Eaton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 12.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $270.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $271.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

