Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EVM opened at $9.34 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $140,769.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,114,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,842,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 396,527 shares of company stock worth $3,351,265 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 130,530 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

