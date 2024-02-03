Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 29th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.
EFT opened at $13.28 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
