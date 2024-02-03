Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 29th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

EFT opened at $13.28 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after buying an additional 200,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 168,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 120,077 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.