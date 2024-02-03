Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 20th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVN. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

