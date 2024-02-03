Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $80,233.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,980,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,529,734.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 119,190 shares of company stock worth $1,081,410 over the last 90 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

