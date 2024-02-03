Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0787 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
EVG stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.