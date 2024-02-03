Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0787 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

EVG stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

