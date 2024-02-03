Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.