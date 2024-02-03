Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $24.84.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
