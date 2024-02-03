Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $17.66.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
