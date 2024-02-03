Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $17.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,787,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 91.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

