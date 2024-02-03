Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

ETO stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETO. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.