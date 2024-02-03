Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:ETB opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $14.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.