Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:ETB opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

