Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

EXG opened at $7.79 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth $88,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

