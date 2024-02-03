eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Shares Up 58.4%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 58.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 22,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 14,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
