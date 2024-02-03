Electroneum (ETN) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.05 million and approximately $818,002.19 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,681,382 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

