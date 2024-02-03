Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,725 shares of company stock valued at $125,637,294. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.1 %
Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $667.65 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $672.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $633.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.99.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
