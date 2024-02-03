Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,725 shares of company stock valued at $125,637,294. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $667.65 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $672.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $633.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

