Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

