Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Shares Down 0.9%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.91. 2,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Endesa Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Endesa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.