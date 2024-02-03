Energi Trading 17.9% Higher This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Energi has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $244,261.77 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00082758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,399,425 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

