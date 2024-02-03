EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EnerSys

EnerSys Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in EnerSys by 317.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth $83,770,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 173.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 46.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.