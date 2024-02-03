EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 359,527 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.72% of EnerSys worth $66,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $97.63 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

