Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 5,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 27,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMVHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Entain from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Entain from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

