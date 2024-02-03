Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $843.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $808.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $777.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $847.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

