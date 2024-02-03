Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Equitable worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. UBS Group increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at $20,063,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,845 shares of company stock worth $4,989,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

