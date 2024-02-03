Equity Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Equity Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EQBK opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.97 million, a P/E ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 75.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 255.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

