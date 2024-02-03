Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 10,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 10,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 58.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

