Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.71. 4,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.
Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Eterna Therapeutics
About Eterna Therapeutics
Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.
