Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.71. 4,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

Get Eterna Therapeutics alerts:

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eterna Therapeutics

About Eterna Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERNA. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Eterna Therapeutics by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eterna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eterna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.