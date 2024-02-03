Ethereum Name Service Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Name Service has a total market cap of $538.30 million and $32.72 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for approximately $17.51 or 0.00040688 BTC on exchanges.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

Ethereum Name Service is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,743,851 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

