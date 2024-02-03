EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

EVTC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVTC

EVERTEC Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

EVERTEC stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 191.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 314.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.