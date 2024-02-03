Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,404 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.