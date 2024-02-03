Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832,304 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $24.32 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $768.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

