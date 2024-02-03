Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 733.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,423,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.