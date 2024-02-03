Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $93.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

