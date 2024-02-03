Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.63 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of DUHP opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

