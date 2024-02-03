Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

